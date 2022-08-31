Jim Ross Discusses the Unpredictability of AEW All Out 2022

Jim Ross discussed the unpredictable nature of the AEW All Out PPV in 2022 during his Grilling JR podcast, which can be accessed through AdFreeShows.com.

Ross said:

“Based on what we’ve seen thus far, it’s hard to predict what’s going to come out of the mind of Tony Khan. I say that in a positive way, because as a broadcaster, when things get too predictable, it’s not fun. I will say I’m having a blast because I love trying to keep up with it. It’s very challenging to do, because there are so many right ways to address these storylines. You have your favorite. If you’re a Moxley guy, you’re a punk guy, whatever the case may be, that’s cool and that’s your prerogative. But man oh man, it’s hard to keep up with whats going on. It makes you think and you hit the key thing, everybody’s talking. That’s a good thing. Everybody’s talking.”

“It’s going to be fun, it’s going to be unpredictable and I can promise you: if anybody knows what’s going to happen, they’re keeping it to themselves, which i think is beautiful.”