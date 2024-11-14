Jim Ross Expects Big Things In AEW From Powerhouse Hobbs

Powerhouse Hobbs has all of the tools needed to be a big-time player in AEW.

And that’s exactly what Jim Ross predicts for the big man’s future.

During the latest installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator offered high-praise for Hobbs while talking about him returning on the scene in AEW two weeks ago.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“He’s a very good talent. I’ve been a supporter of Powerhouse Hobbs since he really started evolving and he’s another guy that’s just coming back from an injury, he’s healthy, he looks great, strong as the ox. So I’m glad that he’s back on television. It’ll help the TV and it will help Hobbs obviously to get more TV exposure, that’s the key thing. Guys should not keep track or how many wins or how many losses they have, they should focus on the match quality that they’re in. So, maximize your TV minutes is a good way of looking at that deal. Yeah, Hobbs is a star. He’s going to be — I’m anxious to see where he ends up at the end of his run somewhere down the road, he’s a young guy so he’s still got plenty of time left. I’m a big fan of his and a proponent of his work, I think he can do — he has the ability to be much more significant in the big picture than not. He’s really talented. That was a good signing by Tony Khan. Willie has made sure that this games evolves, he’s is a student of the game, he’s a wrestling fan and that always helps. I’m pulling for him too, it’s amazing how many great young talents that this roster has right now.”

Check out the complete episode below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.