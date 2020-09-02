Jim Ross Expresses Concern For AEW Star

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about being concerned for the well-being of AEW star Darby Allin:

“We had Darby Allin get a concussion several weeks ago on AEW and you just wonder how a guy like Darby, he’s working his ass off to get over, becoming one our most popular stars but I don’t want him to become concussion prone, and the way that Darby wrestles, so spectacularly in a young Jeff Hardy-like fashion, Darby takes a lot of risks. So, Kurt would take a lot of risks and we’ve seen that time and time again. But you worry about brain injuries, because again, you can’t see it, you don’t see the bruising, you don’t see this or that, the blood, the wound, whatever and so it’s always that fear of the unknown…” (quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)