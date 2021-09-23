Jim Ross Feels That AEW’s Roster Could Rival The WWE Attitude Era Roster

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross commented on AEW’s growing roster:

“Tony Khan has proven that he has great taste in talent by the acquisitions that he’s made. I’m really excited about the future because the potential dream match pairings with our roster now, without breaking my arm or patting myself on the back for our company, is unlimited. There’s just going to be so many dream matches. Can you imagine CM Punk and Bryan Danielson or CM Punk and Kenny Omega? Then you got Adam Cole now. Moxley. Those pairings, it’s just endless. They’re matches that when you talk about them, it excites me because you know the potential of those darn things. Unless I’m so naive that I’m missing everything, they respect each other, and they want to work with each other. I’m really happy for our future and what we are all doing. It’s fun stuff.”

“I thought that the Attitude Era roster was about as good as any roster anybody ever put together. I really do. But, boy, we’re coming into an age here now in AEW where our roster is going to rival any roster ever in televised pro wrestling. There’s a lot to look forward to in that regard.”