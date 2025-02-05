Jim Ross Fires Back At Critics Of WWE Inducting Triple H Into 2025 Hall Of Fame Class

Jim Ross fully supports Paul “Triple H” Levesque going into the WWE Hall of Fame.

During the latest installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW broadcast team member responded to critics of WWE putting the aforementioned WWE CCO into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.

“Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon,” Ross first stated. “Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bullshit. It’s weak. If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself. ”

Ross continued, “The son of a bitch was the top heel in one of the hottest eras in WWE [history], and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records. Give me a break. Stop it. You’re embarrassing yourself by showing your ignorance. Don’t do that. I’m happy for him. I sent him a text the other day, congratulating him, and believe it or not, it was the day after the Rumble, he texted me back. He doesn’t forget those that have helped him along the way and those that he respects, and he’s doing a great job.”

