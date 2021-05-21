Jim Ross Gives Advice For People That Approach Vince McMahon

During an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda.com, Jim Ross commented on his business dealings with WWE and Vince McMahon:

“He’s so powerful and it casts such a long shadow, that a lot of people are wary of pitching things,” said JR. “He’s a little intimidating. When you’re taking to the most powerful man in your world professionally… that’s why I used to tell all the guys, new people that we’ve hired, adminstration or whatever, ‘Tell me about Vince, the dos and don’ts. I want to talk to Vince today.’ That type of deal.”

“Okay, here’s your advice, you take it or you don’t,” Ross added. “When you talk to Vince,you must converse. Never confront. You will not win any confrontation no matter how good a wordsmith you are, no matter how intimidating you may be, no matter how valuable you think you are to the company, it don’t matter. You know we do work in fiction. He can create any storyline he wants. He can make you or break you. You need to stay in a positive light.”

