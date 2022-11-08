Jim Ross Gives an Update on His Wounds Resulting From His Treatment for Cancer

In the most recent episode of Grilling JR, host Jim Ross discussed the progress he has made in recovering from the wounds caused by his treatment for cancer.

“I’m still dealing with this frigging wound,” Ross said. “These wound care people are serious. I went to my first appointment and I thought it was gonna be about 30 minutes. It was three hours. Here’s what happens there mentally. You have three hours to contemplate your fate. What if they find cancer back? What if? What if? What if? So it’s very unsettling to say the least. Then you get the news. ‘Well, it’s probably gonna take six more months of healing.'”

Ross continued, “They want me to do the hyperbaric chamber, but here’s the problem with that. They want to do it every day. I said, ‘I can’t do it every day. I just can’t. I work. I have a job. I made commitments professionally that I’m gonna maintain and keep.’ It’s not a matter of putting my job before my health. It sounds like it. Now if I wasn’t working, I would go along with their plan. But still, it’s four months of hyperbaric chamber stuff. So he’s going to try to treat it without using the hyperbaric chamber or whatever it’s called and we’ll see how it goes. I have an issue here. I didn’t plan on it. I have an issue here that we just got to address. I told the doctor, ‘We have to be creative doc. We can’t just get in the rut of this how you do this. There’s got to be other options. He said, ‘Well, there are some other options.’ Let’s explore them.”

