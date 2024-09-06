Jim Ross Gives His Prediction For AEW All Out 2024 Co-Main Event

Jim Ross has a very definite opinion regarding the outcome for the upcoming MJF vs. Daniel Garcia bout at AEW All Out 2024.

During his latest “Grilling J.R.” podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator revealed his prediction for the big bout scheduled for Saturday’s pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

“I expect greatness and I expect MJF to win in this one, I think it will come right down to the bottom of the ninth so to speak,” Ross said. “It’s kind of a cross roads for Daniel Garcia. He’s exceeded most people’s expectations, including mine. He’s evolved to a good hand, no doubt about that, but he’s got a lot to prove here step for step with MJF.”

He added, “Of course, MJF needs to reclaim his turf a little bit, he’s been on a bit of a losing streak so to speak. Nothing serious, but he’s not coming in here with a great deal of momentum. Mentally in this match, they both have a tremendous amount of momentum to gain. MJF can step away from that losing streak and wrestle one of the top young talents who’s just getting back rolling. I think we’re kind of at a cross roads for these two guys. Garcia, like I said, is like a turn away from moving to the next level. Key thing is, you gotta win matches on pay-per-view to make that happen. Garcia, he’s colorful, he’s physical, he works hard so we’ll see how he does on the big stage in front of the Chicago crowd.”

For the complete episode of the “Grilling J.R.” podcast with Jim Ross, visit Patreon.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.