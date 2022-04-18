Jim Ross Gives His Thoughts On Wheeler Yuta’s Current Push In AEW

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about Wheeler Yuta’s AEW Rampage match against Jon Moxley and Wheeler’s current push:

“He had ‘it’ when he was working with Moxley and bleeding like a pig. I loved his body English, and he became a made man that night on Rampage. It was really, really good. The kid has a bright future ahead of him. He’s like a lot of those younger guys who are smaller, and he has to continue to hit the gym hard and work on his development and physique. Not that he has a bad physique, he just needs to bulk up a little bit, and that’s easily done with nutrition a workout regimen that is prepared for that. But he made a name for himself that night, and he impressed the hell out of me. He’s really a nice young man and very polite. He has good parents and was well-raised. He’s not an idiot backstage. He’s a good businessman, and for a young kid to have those traits, it’s pretty damn impressive because you know how much he’s gonna get better. It was a big week for Wheeler Yuta. He saw the possibility, everybody in our company saw it, and the fans saw it. Now, it’s up to Wheeler to continue to carry that ball.”