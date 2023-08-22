Jim Ross Gives Positive Health Update: “MRI Came Back Negative!”

Jim Ross can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Good Ole’ J.R.” took to social media on Tuesday to give fans a rare positive update on his health.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and AEW commentator took to his official Twitter (X) page to show a photo and provide an update on a recent MRI he underwent.

“GOOD NEWS,” Ross began. “MRI came back negative! No cancer in my tibia!”

