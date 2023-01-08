Jim Ross Issues Response to Tommy Dreamer’s “Ridiculous” Comments

Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

Former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer recently stated that JR would be unable to help The Young Bucks and CM Punk mend their relationship due to their generational differences. The two sides were involved in a brawl at AEW All Out.

JR was famously in the middle of the issues between Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in 2002, which eventually led to JR convincing them to meet in order to repair their relationship.

JR said, “Somebody called in [on Busted Open Radio] and said, Should Tony Khan use JR to help get a reconciliation from CM Punk and The Bucks, etc? And Tommy Dreamer said it wouldn’t ever work because JR is from a different generation, which happens to be one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard Tommy saying. I like Tommy, I’ve hired Tommy, he’s a lifer. So I’m not mad at Tommy, I’m just shocked that he would say something so ridiculous.

“Human nature doesn’t have a generational timeline, it just doesn’t. Management is management. Communication is communication. I probably talked more about communication and the term communication on this podcast than anybody in your AdFree network. Communication is a key to marriage, dating, business. You got to communicate. And so it kind of bothered me that I thought, oh, that won’t [work] cause I’m older. It’s not. That my generation wouldn’t understand how to address those issues, which I totally say bullshi*t to.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to TJRWrestling for the transcription)