Jim Ross: “Life is Good. I’m Alive. I Have No Cancer And I’m Just Healing These Burns”

AEW’s Jim Ross provided an update on his cancer treatments during the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, noting that things are going well aside from the pain issues with his ankle.

Ross said, “I had a good week regarding my cancer issues. I’m going to start next week with some treatment. I can’t remember what the thing is called. I want to say hyperbaric chamber or something. Something along those lines. I’m going on Tuesday for my first test run and see how that’s gonna work. They think it will speed up the healing, and if it does, then I win. That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for a few wins in this project, so at least we’re making some progress there. I still think it’s going to be about a year of healing this wound. I’m just tired of dressing it, undressing it, medicating and all this sh*t. In any event, life is good. I’m alive. I have no cancer and I’m just healing these burns, and that’s what they are. It looks like I got caught on fire or something. So it’s looking a lot better than it did. So anyway. I’m blessed. I’m better than I was.”

Ross also commented on working Rampage instead of Dynamite:

“We’re trying real hard to make that one hour show, improve it, and make it better. I like working with Excalibur and Schiavoni. I think that’s our best grouping, at least for me, because I’m working. I miss being on Dynamite, but I’m glad that Tony put me on a Rampage because I want to help build that brand. That was the concept.”

The latest Grilling JR podcast is about WCW Halloween Havoc 1992.



