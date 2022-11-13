Jim Ross Looks Back on Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose to Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. Ross reflected on the time when Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar.

On a 2002 SmackDown episode, Lesnar destroyed Hulk Hogan on his way to a match with The Rock. When the match was called off, Hogan was caught in a Bear Hug. Despite earlier plans, Hogan disappeared from WWE television and he didn’t appear again until the beginning of 2003.

Jim Ross, who was WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time, scoffed at the notion that Hogan needed to win. He went on to say that the fact that the second match was never scheduled might have been a “blessing in disguise.”

[On Hogan vs Lesnar never happening again cause Hogan refused to lose twice] “Really? You’re f*cking Hulk Hogan. You’re over, you’ll be over for eternity and beyond. And in three or four days a normal dude is going to forget, really it’s not gonna become a big issue whatsoever about who won and who lost, especially who lost. You embellish the winner and all that good stuff.

I don’t know, I never had a good feeling about that pairing, and it might have been a blessing in disguise that the match didn’t happen.”

(h/t to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)