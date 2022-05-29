Jim Ross Names AEW Star He Believes Is Underutilized

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Tony Khan’s decision to sign Jake Roberts to AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer is Lance Archer’s manager, and JR believes he is underutilized:

“Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake in. We have such a young roster that you can’t get too many mentors, coaches, or whatever you want to say. Tony did a good job with that. I liked the pairing of Lance Archer and Jake. I think Lance is one of the more underutilized guys in the wrestling business. Big, rugged son of a gun. Nice man, reliable. You can’t get too many Lance Archers on your roster, I can promise you that. I thought that was a smart hire, and it came out of the blue to me. I’m not involved in the hiring or firing of talent in AEW, nor do I want to be. I’ve done that and been there. I’m happy that Tony made that hire, and it was good for all of us.”

Ross also spoke about Khan having respect for veterans:

“That’s because Tony is still a brilliant fan of wrestling. He respects what those guys did and how they contributed. He knows the opportunities they’re gonna have backstage primarily in talking to talents and giving them some feedback. ‘You might try this, or why don’t you take that out and put this in.’ That type of stuff. So, all that brainpower is amazing, quite frankly.”

You can listen to JR’s latest podcast below: