Jim Ross Names Eddie Guerrero the Most Talented In-Ring Performer Ever

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” host Jim Ross covered Eddie Guerrero among other topics. During it, the legendary announcer claimed that Guerrero is the greatest in-ring performance of all time.

Ross said:

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a more talented in-ring performer than Eddie Guerrero. He had great matches, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson], with so many different guys in WWE when I was there. When I brought him in there, he had been waiting for this opportunity. He was hungry, he was angry, he’s p*ssed off all the time because he thought he had to wait too long to get his break, and I can’t disagree with that.”

