Jim Ross Names Two AEW Stars That He Feels Have A “Great Upside In The Future”

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the potential of AEW stars Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs

“Wardlow comes to my mind, quite frankly, and quickly. I think Wardlow is good. I think that Willie Hobbs has got a great upside in the future. He’s got a great look. Wonderful attitude. Those are two guys we just saw wrestle here a while back a week or so ago, with Wardlow winning the TNT Title back. I think both those guys have a chance to be the two of the big foundation pieces in AEW, if TK as he’s known, decides to go that way,” says Ross. “They’re both very good. They’re both young. They’re big, strong, athletic. I really enjoy working with both of those guys. There’s rarely a television that goes by, Conrad, that I don’t spend some time talking to both those guys. Not necessarily together, but where we have a little conversation about how things are going. They’ll ask me questions about the last match they had that they thought I might have seen, and I’ve pretty much seen them all. So I think those two guys are the likely candidates. Are they the only candidates? Probably not, but they’re at the top of the list.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



