Jim Ross Names Who He Believes Is The Future Of AEW

During a recent edition of the Grillin JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about who he feels is the future of AEW.

While he named the likes of MJF and Adam Cole as top stars, he thinks Jungle Boy will be leading the promotion long-term.

“Based on aptitude and not eliminating anyone from the process, I can see Adam Cole certainly being one of those guys,” Ross said. “Smart kid, got a great mind for the business, he’s young, he’s healthy.”

“MJF without a doubt,” Ross continued. “He’s got a terrific wrestling mind, he knows how to be annoying. He’s very easy to dislike, which is the greatest trait a wrestling villain can have. So, I have great confidence that he’s going to be a star for years to come, and a big one.”

“I think Jungle Boy Jack Perry is going to be one of our leaders and stars of the future, long term future. Darby Allin is over, some how some way. He’s a strange enigma just like Jeff Hardy was. Scorpio and Ethan Page got leadership written all over them,” Ross continued.