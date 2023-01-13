Jim Ross Offers Advice to People Working in WWE About Vince McMahon’s Return

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics.

During it the podcast, Ross gave advice to everybody working in WWE, with Vince McMahon returning to the Board of Directors to help with a potential sale of the company. It should be noted that McMahon has not yet made it back to Titan Tower, and Nick Khan is running things in WWE as CEO.

“I’m sure that the guys that work there are wondering what the hell’s going on? My advice to them is just do your job. Come to work on time. Don’t be a problem child. Don’t be a baby. Be willing to go along with things to see how it’s gonna work out. That’s kind of where I see that whole scenario coming. There’s more to the story than meets the eye, one would assume, knowing Vince as well as I do.”