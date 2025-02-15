Jim Ross Offers Advice To Released WWE Stars

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including the advice he will give to the talents WWE recently released.

Ross said, “Just stay positive and regroup. It’s not the end of the world. More opportunities will come. What kills you sometimes is how these talents react to the bad news and how it makes them overtly negative, and that’s not good. Stay positive, stay in shape, improve your game, and hopefully find yourself another landing spot. There’s plenty of landing spots out there. It’s just a matter of finding the right one for you, but it’s certainly not the end of the world. I can say that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.