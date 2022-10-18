Jim Ross on Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Whether He Believes Wyatt Was Interested in AEW

AEW announcer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE in a recent episode of his podcast.

“I think he’s a big-time player, and I’m glad he’s back. I’m not sure where they’re headed with that deal, nor would I want to know. I like to watch it unfold when I get a chance. Somebody asked earlier if I watch WWE, I watch it sometimes. I do because I’m a wrestling fan, it’s as simple as that. I’ve got my brand. AEW is my brand, and that’s what I’m buying my groceries on, and I’m proud to have a job there. But I think he’s a hell of a talent. He was an offensive lineman in college, and he’s got that Blackjack Mulligan and Mike Rotunda blood running through his veins. He’s athletic as hell for a 300-pound guy. I’m glad he’s back. I’m glad anybody is back for any company if everybody is on board. In other words, I believe that this is going to make Bray Wyatt very happy and very fulfilled, and I think that’s a good thing. As a talent, getting back in the game, I’m happy for him.”

“I don’t know if he ever interviewed with Tony Khan or not. It wouldn’t surprise me if he did, I don’t know. Bray may have had this plan all along. Take some time off, try to go back to the nest. I don’t know if they ever talked. I think the horse is out of the barn. He wanted to go back to WWE, and I don’t know that amount of money Tony could’ve offered that was gonna supplant his career in WWE. I may be wrong. I think you’d be silly if you’re in the wrestling business and this talent was a free agent and you didn’t at least engage in a conversation to determine his level of interest, if there was any interest. My take is, there was never any major interest, and it was all about right place in the right time to get him back in the game.”

