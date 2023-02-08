Jim Ross on Don Callis’ WWE Career: ‘He Was His Own Worst Enemy at Times’

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross covered No Way Out 1998 on the latest episode of Grilling JR on AdFreeShows.com. It was during this time that Don Callis joined the firm as the leader of the Truth Commission stable.

Callis’ tenure with the company was brief, and Ross explained why he did not make a bigger impression with the WWF/WWE:

“I think he was his own worst enemy at times. He could be caustic. He could be attitudinal, shall we say,” Ross said. “Don is a very, very intelligent person and he doesn’t have a lot of patience for ignorance, so sometimes he’s impatient when others don’t accept and embrace his ideas, but he’s a talented guy. He really is a talented guy”

Ross went on to thank Don for his contributions to AEW. He stated, “I believe he’s a big asset in AEW affiliating with The Elite, Kenny, The Bucks, and so forth. I think he’s going to be very crucial going forward in their continued evolution. Here’s the deal. In a nutshell, he rubbed some people the wrong way, and if you talk to him, I’m sure he would say the same thing. I think Vince (he rubbed the wrong way). He might have rubbed some of the underlings the wrong way because he was generally smarter than them. I think it got back to Vince and Vince got tired of hearing about it, so see you later.”

