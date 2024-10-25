Jim Ross On Droz’s Career-Ending Injury: ‘He Deserved So Much Better’

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including whether he witnessed the incident that caused former WWE star Droz his in-ring career after he suffered a severe neck injury during a match with D’Lo Brown during a WWE SmackDown taping on October 5, 1999.

Ross said, “No, I was actually in Michigan at a deer hunting reserve with Stone Cold taping some vignettes. So you know, we got a call. I can’t remember who called me, to be honest with you. It’s been that long ago. But somebody called me from the office and gave me the bad news about Droz, who was very well-liked and a good dude, and just had a great attitude. He just deserved much better than he got. But it was just one of those freak accidents that could happen when you’re doing your own stunts and and there’s a lot of movement, and they’re big athletic guys. So it was shocking. You know, you just — holding hope for hope that somehow or another Droz is going to regain some feeling. And you know, I visited him a couple of times there at his home, and tried to cheer him up and — just showing that we cared and we’re on top of it-type thing. And then Droz passed away this year.”

On the incident:

“It was sad because he was such a nice guy. People loved him, and he just deserved better. It’s all I’m trying to say. So I was with Steve, and neither one of us could believe what we’re hearing. It just one of those freak deals, man. You can’t foresee it, and it was tough, it was heartbreaking. Tears were flowing, no doubt about it. And I had a hard time maintaining my composure when I went to visit Droz. Seeing him sitting in a chair, helpless, and he still had a good attitude. What was amazing to me was that he stayed positive and laughed and stuff. He made the best out of a horrible situation. So just, just very, very unfortunate.”

