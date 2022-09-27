Jim Ross on Saraya’s Debut, The Acclaimed Winning AEW World Tag Titles, and The Great Muta

Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the AEW Grand Slam on the most recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

Ross admitted that he was completely unaware that The Great Muta would be appearing on the show. He said, “I had no idea he was even gonna be there. So that’s good for me. I love those surprises. It was great seeing Muta. He really got his career launched there in WCW back in the day. Good thinking outside the box by Tony Kahn, I thought, to get those guys. It was quite the list of add ons.”

On Saraya’s AEW debut:

“Paige, Saraya, I’m assuming she’s going to be healthy enough to wrestle. I don’t know. I’m assuming she is. So we’ll see. She’s a positive addition if so. So it’s good for the women’s division, I think. She was a good hand and still is a good hand. I’m hoping that she’s healthy enough to go.”

On The Acclaimed:

“Those kids got over. They’ve gotten over and it’s a pleasant surprise that they got over as they have. So, good stuff man. Some of these young cats are finding their home and I like it. I like that. Two good, athletic kids, and their little gimmick, the scissor me thing and all of that, seems to be working. Fans love it. It’s funny what gets over, how that works. If you told me six months ago that this is going to be a big deal, I would have said, ‘Well, we’ll see’, but it has been a good deal, so I’m happy for those kids. That’s what you want. You want guys to find their way and all that good stuff.”

