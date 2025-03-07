Jim Ross On Which Match Should Headline AEW Revolution

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including which match he thinks should headline AEW Revolution.

Ross said, “I’d close with Moxley and Cope. I’m still old school in that respect, the world title goes on last. So I would stick — I want to say Kenny Omega because I’d love to call that match. That’s really true, I’d love to call it. And maybe Kenny is semi-main… He’s always innovating new things. He’s adding new things, new little nuances to his matches. And he understands the business. But, you know, there are other matches that could be the semi-main. I’m not sure some are as far as watching this saying this, that it’s, ‘Well, you know, the closer needs something, you need something else to close with.’ And there’s something you can close with Kenny. But I’m old school, and I’m always steadfast in saying it should be Moxley and Cope for the title.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.