Jim Ross Picks WWE Star As The Best Wrestler In The Business During 2021

During his recent Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross talked about who he feels is the best performer in wrestling at the moment…

“I don’t think anybody is any better than Randy Orton in the wrestling business. Of course that’s so subjective. I love Randy’s work, although I don’t watch it regularly enough to make a great evaluation. In the last several months that I have tuned in to watch some of Randy’s segments, he doesn’t disappoint. No matter how the creative is packaged to him, he doesn’t disappoint.”

“I’m sure there’s Kenny Omega fans out there that would say Omega is the best wrestler in the world. Some will, and they got the right to their opinion and I’m not going to argue it.”