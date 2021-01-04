Jim Ross Provides New Details About Brodie Lee’s Health Issues

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about the death of Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper:

“He was always smiling and a funny guy. Great sense of humor. That’s why I said, I am going to work today and I will tell these young guys, ‘it doesn’t hurt to laugh, as I said: laughter is a good medicine. He made you laugh, didn’t he?’ — ‘Oh yeah [they reply].’ Remember those times. That’s a Hell of a lot better than him not being able to kick out of his issues.”

“I still don’t know what — I haven’t seen of or even heard of an autopsy. All I know is that he had double lung failure. His lungs were so bad he could not qualify for a transplant.”

“So, after as I heard the story; whether it’s totally accurate or not I don’t know. They took him off his machine to see if he could kick out himself. That was about the only chance he had. It just obviously did not work, so… a sad time for all of us. Again, he impacted so many of us on our roster that kind of went off the radar and so he will be very missed.”

