Jim Ross Provides Update On His Health, Hopes To Return For AEW All In

On the latest “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross provided an update on his health. Ross has been given time off to recover from a fall last month, and he has stated that he would like to return soon and hopes to be back by ALL IN.

Ross said, “I had a rough week on my leg. I’m not changing doctors, I’m just adding to doctors. It’s amazing. I went to my wound doctor. He said, ‘I gotta get you to a specialist that can give you an antibiotic shot.’ I said, ‘Why can’t you do it?’ ‘That’s not what I do.’ It’s been a challenging week, let’s say. I think we’ve made some improvement. We’ve got a good game plan, but I need a break. I need a break in the action, so to speak, and move on. It’ll happen. I mean, I got good doctors, good care, and if I don’t get the results that we’re looking for, I’ll go to the Mayo Clinic and start over and see where it takes us. I’m okay. It’s gonna be alright. It’s just frustrating as heck to have to deal with this every day.

“My sciatic, which is, I didn’t realize how crippling that is. Man, my sciatic has just been driving me crazy, where there’s like three days there that I had a hard time even walking to the bathroom. So it’s not been good, the last week or two, but I see improvement, I see a direction, and I have hope it’s going to be fine. So that’s where we are, you know. It’s just one of those deals.”

“I don’t have any timetable on returning to work. I gotta get better. I can’t start traveling again. They’re worried about infection and being on an airplane or an airport with an open wound is not ideal to say the least. It’ll work out. I’m positive, I’m optimistic, and I want to get back to work. I want to get back at the booth doing something. I don’t know if I’m going back on Collision. My debut on Collision was not very auspicious because of my voice, which I still don’t get. It’s interesting. The doctor said he thought it might be I’m stressed why I’m losing my voice. I said that’s a weird analogy. The stress being because of my illness. I got a lot to be thankful for and it’s all gonna be good. You just got to make a good, man.”

You can check out his complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)