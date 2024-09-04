Jim Ross Reacts To AEW Being Sued By Kevin Kelly And Two Wrestlers

Jim Ross reacted to Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins (Brandon and Brendan Tate) filing a lawsuit against AEW, President Tony Khan, and announcer Ian Riccaboni.

The lawsuit was filed on August 30 in Philadelphia County’s Court of Common Pleas.

The suit is “seeking to void the arbitration clause of their talent contracts, as well as requesting the court certify a class-action suit against AEW over claims the company is misclassifying its wrestling talent as independent contractors, rather than employees.”

JR discussed the lawsuit on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

“When you sign your contract, you agree to the terms. That would include being an independent contractor. I’ll say this. The plaintiffs, Kevin Kelly and those guys, they’ll run out of money before Tony Khan does. I don’t hold out much hope they’re going to get any kind of settlement, whatsoever. Maybe I’m wrong. I’m not a judge or lawyer or anything along those lines. I don’t like those kind of lawsuits. I think they’re frivolous. You would think guys would get together and work out something before going to spend their money on a lawyer, who is probably doing it, ‘If you win, you get this. If you don’t win, no harm, no foul.’ There is harm and there is foul. You knew what you were doing when you signed your deal.

I’m not familiar with the two wrestlers. I know who they are. Kevin Kelly is an old friend of mine for years. I was sad to see him leave the way he did. He just wasn’t happy. I think he wanted a bigger role that wasn’t available to him. Then, all of a sudden, he’s gone. It’s unfortunate, it’s sad. He has a lot to offer. As far the independent contractor thing being thrown out and overruled, I don’t hold any hope for that to happen.”



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)