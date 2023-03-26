Jim Ross Reacts To Being Cut Out Of A&E Documentary About Jerry Lawler

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the Jerry Lawler A&E documentary.

JR stated that he enjoyed the documentary but was disappointed that he was left out.

“I really enjoyed the documentary recently with Lawler,” Ross said. “I was disappointed that I was cut out of it. I didn’t make the edit as far as making a comment because I know I was interviewed and gave them plenty of comments, but the decision was made somewhere along the way to not use me.”

Ross continued, “It’s hard to do a show with Lawler, or Austin, or a lot of those guys without at least hearing my voice so at least I know I existed in that era and it wasn’t a figment of my imagination. We were there doing the work. So, that was a little bit of a bump in the road for me. I was curious to see what they chose to use. You always wonder. I don’t get a chance to see that stuff before it airs. Anyway, that was a little bit of a bummer, but not a big one. The show was so good, it outdid everything. Any ill it would have had was superseded by the success of the documentary.”

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)