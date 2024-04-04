Jim Ross Reacts To Ronda Rousey’s Recent Negative Comments About WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Ronda Rousey’s recent negative comments about WWE while promoting her book:

“It’s unsettling, honestly, I don’t know that’s the way to promote any product in a negative light,” Ross said. Negative light doesn’t shine very brightly on most projects. I understand what she’s doing. I understand why she’s doing it. She wants to sell books and I’m sure her book is good. She’s very outspoken, she’s very honest, but I think sometimes you gotta unsaddle that negative horse, saddle it back up with something more positive, and that would be my suggestion to her.”

Ross went on to praise Rousey:

“I’m a big fan of Ronda Rousey. She’s special. No one has ever been quite like her, but she’s awfully bitter right now. I think she’d be better served talking about her book than talking about her experiences with WWE. You can sure tell by the little bit that I’ve read or heard from her, she sure as hell is not a fan of Mr. McMahon.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)