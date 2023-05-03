Jim Ross Reacts To Trinity Signing With Impact Wrestling, Addresses His Age Being A Factor In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Trinity signing with Impact:

“She’s such a nice person too and a good wrestling citizen in her community. She’ll help anybody. I was surprised she went there, and not because I thought she was coming to work for AEW, but that wouldn’t have been a bad landing spot either for her as to the ongoing depth initiative, getting more talents that can work and that has some experience and adding a piece here and a piece there to continue to build that division. So I’m hoping she’ll do well. She’s just such a sweetheart. I remember having several talks with her back in the day. She was like any young talent that had never been on this particular piece of highway before. She wasn’t sure what her destination was going to be. She knew what she wanted it to be, but what she was concerned about, as are most young talents, ‘When is it going to happen? How long do I have to wait? What can I expect?’ She’ll do well for those guys.”

On age being viewed as a factor in wrestling:

“It can become very annoying as for me in the last part of my career, it’s frustrating sometimes.”

Ross was asked how so:

“I’m just in a different role. I got settled in to play in one position and now I’ve tried to transform into another position, which is fine, but it’s just not the natural fit that I spent over, you know, how many years developing? That’s the deal. I don’t have a problem doing color, and I certainly don’t have a problem working with Schiavone and Excalibur. But for me personally, and maybe this is strictly egocentric, and I tried to just lay all this sh*t at the front door, don’t bring it into the house. It’s a timing thing. Anybody that’s ever done these jobs, can tell you, it’s a timing. It’s like dancing. Who’s gonna lead the dance? Who’s gonna get us from point A to point B. Are we gonna go back and retrieve something, and this happened earlier so we could not just forget about it. That’s kind of what I’m thinking. I just feel like sometimes I’m in, because of me, an awkward position. I mean, I have a blast doing it. It’s good. I liked doing the color, but it’s not what I did forever, which doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It just means I got to hone up and do a better job in my own vision than not. It’s tough. You’re just changing positions. I don’t know if it’s as drastic as going from playing in the defensive line to playing in the offensive line, but it’s something akin to that.”

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)