Jim Ross Reacts to WWE SummerSlam 2022

In a recent episode of his podcast Grilling JR, Jim Ross covered a wide variety of topics. He discussed the WWE SummerSlam event from last Saturday, which saw Roman Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a last-man-standing contest to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Ross said:

“I watched it from start to finish. I enjoyed it; I thought they did a great job. I enjoyed the show, and hats off to Triple H and his staff for circling the wagons as quickly as they did, coming up with an outstanding effort on pay-per-view. Their talents stepped up.”

“A lot of the younger guys and other guys stepped up, and it’s always encouraging to see that happen. In any event, it’s been a good week to be a wrestling fan starting for me on Saturday night and then Sunday night with [Ric Flair’s Last Match].”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: