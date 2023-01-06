Jim Ross Recalls Starrcade 1992 Being His Last WCW PPV, Greg Gagne Joining WCW Creative

Jim Ross discussed his final WCW pay per view, Starrcade 1992, on a recent episode of Grilling JR. Ross discussed whether he thought Stardcade would be his final WCW show, the Steiner Brothers’ problems in WCW, and Greg Gagne joining the creative team.

The highlights are provided below.

If he thought Starrcade 1992 Would be his final WCW PPV:

“Not really, no. I mean, I knew that my future, long-term future, was elsewhere. I don’t say that with glee. I enjoyed living in Atlanta and working for WCW more often than not. When Eric took over he had different plans for the sound of the show. It pretty well let me know my destiny and it wasn’t as a broadcaster for him at that point in time. So, that was unfortunate, but in any event there’s always work someplace and I found that work someplace else and it worked out okay.”

On the Steiner Brothers’ issues with WCW:

“I think they wanted out. They didn’t like the experience in WCW. Things were so cluster. Cowboy got along great with Rick, but most people did. The issue with Scotty, you know, Scotty’s a very volatile, explosive personality and so does Cowboy and sometimes when the boss and one of your top stars have the same philosophies in that respect it could lead to some egregious issues… Scott was a very high strung guy and Cowboy was, too. No surprises there, really.”

Whether Rick Rude vs. Ron Simmons was World Title-level:

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, Ron was the champion, right? Right. Yeah, why not? Both big box office guys. Great name identity main event status. Things are so desolate and somewhat demoralizing in WCW at that time you’re trying to find star power and find an interest in a match that you hope you can catch lightning in a bottle and until you do it, until you try it you really don’t know how it’s going to work out.”

Greg Gagne joining the creative team:

“I think it was a favor to Greg’s dad, Verne. Who did plenty of good things for Cowboy’s career back in the early days. He had plenty of product knowledge. I never would say he didn’t. I don’t know what specifically he contributed for a program. I got no issues with Greg Gagne whatsoever. We thought that he would help. A guy with product knowledge. A gust that had plenty of in-ring time who grew up in a wrestling family. All the boxes were checked you would think it would be a good deal. I don’t know how good a deal it was. I don’t think it was a major failure, but I think it could have been a lot better.”

(h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription)