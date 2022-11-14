Jim Ross Recalls WWE Storyline That Was an “Embarrassment To Pro Wrestling”

Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During the podcast he mentioned the Katie Vick storyline. WWE fans who were watching at the time will recall Vick, Kane’s ex-girlfriend in the storyline who died when the vehicle he was driving crashed.

However, Kane’s opponent at the time, Triple H, went a step further by dressing up a mannequin doll in a funeral home as Vick and simulating sex with her.

“So I never understood the logic behind it. It failed miserably. It was in poor taste. I don’t want to put programming on television, where a dad who’s getting a pass to watch wrestling on Monday night has to explain to his kid What necrophilia [is]. What are the sex components of this alleged storyline? Well, that’s not what you want to explain to a child, you want to make them a fan.”

“And if you want heat on Triple H, then shoot an angle with the babyface, not a mannequin. So I don’t know. I never saw any value in it. I think it was embarrassing to wrestling. And that’s a big statement. But you can say blank is an embarrassment to pro-wrestling. So and I believe that to be true, then I believe to be true now.”

“I was so shocked. And I knew the subject matter was going to be very, very delicate, to say the very least. But I didn’t know all the specifics, and all the machinations of how they’re going to produce that segment. It was just horrible, just horrible. And I felt so bad for the audience. And you know, you can almost theoretically [hear] your TV’s clicking, channels changing.”

“You know, again, if you’ve got to sit and explain a political, a religious or a sexual angle to your audience, you’re on the wrong road. And they covet these kids for all the right reasons, primarily to create more cash. And it’s just amazing, I get at a loss for words just thinking about [it]. Again, I’m just trying to figure out why we did it. You really believe it’s going to work? I wonder whose idea that was in a writing room. […] There’s no redeeming qualities to this piece of sh*t.”

