Jim Ross Records NFL On Prime Cold Open For Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Fans who tune into the NFL on Prime Thursday Night Football game this week will hear a familiar voice.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW broadcast team member Jim Ross announced via social media on Wednesday that he recently recorded a special cold open video package for the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game scheduled for this week’s NFL on Prime episode of Thursday Night Football on December 5.

“If you’re watching Prime Video for the Lions vs. Packers showdown, check out the cold open that I voiced over this morning,” Ross wrote via X.