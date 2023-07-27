Jim Ross Returning To The AEW Collision Commentary Team

AsPWMania.com previously reported, AEW announcer Jim Ross informed fans that he was “going to step away to heal” after taking a fall shortly before the premiere of Collision.

JR discussed his future with the company on his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

Ross said, “Tony Khan and I have talked about what I’m going to do going forward, and it looks like I’ll have a shot at getting back on Collision on Saturdays. That seems to be my destination, but that could change. I just know that it’s going to be a huge lifestyle change for me because those shows are live on Saturday nights.”

“I’m going to make the ultimate sacrifice [missing Sooners football games]. I’m gonna have to DVR my games. It’s going to restrict how many games I go to live. I’ve even thought about using Jacksonville as my secondary home, which it hasn’t been because of my doctors down there. Instead, I’ve had to come back to Oklahoma, and they’ve got good doctors here.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: