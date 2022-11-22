Jim Ross Revealed Why He Called Six Matches at AEW Full Gear, Wanted to Call the Main Event

Jim Ross was asked about announcing only the first six matches at AEW Full Gear on the latest “Grilling JR” podcast. Ross stated that after leaving the broadcast booth, he watched the rest of the show from his hotel room on his iPad, but he would have preferred to call the main event. Ross stated that it was Tony Khan’s decision to call six matches on the main card.

Ross stated, “Tony Kahn wanted me to work the first six matches and I did, and then I was done. I’d like to have worked the last match, you know, obviously as a fan, as a broadcaster. I’m a big fan of Jon Moxley. I was kind of thinking it was going to be MJF’s night. It seemed like it was time. We’ll see how that works out. I hope it works out great. We’ll see. MJF has got to take ownership of the championship and be that great leader that we need him to be. As you can see, he looked great. He was in great shape, or the best shape he’s ever been in. So it was interesting in that respect. I thought they had a solid match.”

“I watched the match back on my iPad because I went back to the hotel when I was finished with my assignment and I got there in time to watch, I kind of double dipped. I watched the last quarter of the Bedlam game, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on my TV, and I watched the pay-per-view on my iPad, the rest of it. So it was an interesting deal. I don’t normally leave early, but I was done, finished, and did what I needed to have done and we moved on. I liked the show. I thought it was a good show. The first half that I did, the matches I thought were pretty damn strong, some stronger than others. That’s just the nature of the beast. But I thought it was a good show. I really did. I enjoyed it. I thought the talents worked their ass off. I thought it was well booked. The matches all seem to have meaning. The dots were all being connected well, so I thought that was a good scenario. It was fun. I would have liked to have worked more, but that’s always going to be the case. I’m an old ballplayer. I want to play. But, I was happy to do what I did and hopefully, the folks enjoyed it.”

