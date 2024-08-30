Jim Ross Reveals He Filmed A Dark Side Of The Ring Episode On Mick Foley

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including how he recently filmed an interview for an episode of Dark Side of the Ring on fellow WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Mick Foley.

Ross said, “I did an interview the other day on Mick Foley’s ‘Dark Side’ piece. They really liked it. Evan (Husney) and those guys really liked it, they told me.” “It’s very honest. That will be coming up whenever it’s released. I don’t know. They told me it’s a key part of their feature. One of my favorite topics. Mick Foley. How can you not love him?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



