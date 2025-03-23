Jim Ross Reveals His Favorite Match At AEW Revolution 2025

On a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross offered high praise for the 2025 AEW Revolution pay-per-view, singling out the match between Toni Storm and Mariah May as his personal favorite of the night.

“I loved the match. It was my favorite match on the show. It delivered.”

Ross shared a behind-the-scenes moment he had with Toni Storm before the event, showcasing her confidence and charisma:

“I talked to Toni before the show, and she said, ‘Are you going to put us over?’ I said, ‘Of course, I am. But you got to do things that’s going to make me want to put you over.’ She said, ‘Oh well don’t worry, it’s coming.’”

JR didn’t hold back his admiration for Storm, going so far as to call her AEW’s MVP:

“I love Toni Storm. I really do. I told Tony Khan this—I think she’s our MVP. She just delivers, man.”

He highlighted how Storm bleeding during the match added an extra layer of drama and realism to the bout:

“She got some color, and that really accentuated the match, the dramatic aspect of it. It worked, it worked like a champion.”

Ross also gave credit to Mariah May, noting that Storm’s performance not only elevated the match but also helped to build May into a star:

“She had a really tremendous outing with the younger Mariah May, who Toni Storm is helping make a star out of. And that’s where I see it.”

JR’s glowing review underscores the growing buzz around AEW’s women’s division and further cements Toni Storm’s role as one of the top performers in the company today.