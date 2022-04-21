Jim Ross Reveals His Favorite Version Of Hulk Hogan

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, was asked if his favorite version of Hulk Hogan is classic babyface with the Red and Yellow or heel Hollywood, or Mr. America.

“I really liked Hogan as a heel in the NWO. I thought he made that group so relevant, and their results speak for themselves. I really liked the heel Hogan because it was new. It was fresh. I thought that was very, very well done creatively, and it was great until they started everybody and their brother to the group. If it would have stayed Hall, Nash, and Hogan, maybe one more, X-Pac for example, I’m ok with all of that. But when they started adding more and more people, I thought they watered it down.”