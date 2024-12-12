Jim Ross Reveals His Next AEW Appearance

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including when his next appearance will be for the company.

Ross said, “I’m gonna be at the next AEW pay-per-view, it’s gonna be emanating from Orlando later this month. I think that’ll be my next assignment. Tony’s been putting me in the two main events, the last two matches of the pay-per-view. So hopefully that’ll continue. I figure it will. I haven’t heard anything differently. But that’s a nice trip for me. That’s a car trip, and no airplanes.”

On his health:

“My health has improved immensely. I got my nurse who comes by twice a week, checks my vitals, dresses my wound. Can you believe that that would, which was a result of 22 radiation treatments for skin cancer, is still being nursed over a year [later]? The good news is that it’s healing. It’s shrinking, and that’s important for me. I’d like to get the bandages off and move on, but I’ve adjusted well. It’s just the way it is. I’m not gonna bitch and moan about poor me. That don’t heal nothing, and nobody wants to hear that shit. I don’t. So things are good.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.