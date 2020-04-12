Jim Ross Reveals His Text Message To Vince McMahon Following WWE WrestleMania 36

AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Jeffrey Harris from the 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast about what his relationship with Vince McMahon is like today. Here is what he had to say:

“Vince and I are friends today, we were friends 25 years ago. I was with him for over a quarter of a century. You don’t dissolve a friendship simply because you lose the employ of one. I wanted to get back on the air, and the WWE at that time did not have a place for me to get back on the air on a regular basis.”

“Look we don’t communicate regularly, when we do it’s normally by text, but I have great respect for Vince McMahon, and for 25 years, he gave me a lot of money to do my job, and some days are better than others, I’ll just say that. But all it was was a microcosm of life, some days are simply better than others.”

“So I still have a great respect for Vince, I texted him my congratulations on the success of WrestleMania, because I thought it was, by in large, an artistic miracle that they were able to do what they did in the environment that they were operating in.”