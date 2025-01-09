Jim Ross Reveals Tammy Sytch’s Surprising Proposal After His Wife’s Passing

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross shared a surprising story involving former WWE star Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny. Following the passing of Ross’s wife, Jan, Sytch approached him with an unexpected proposition. Ross revealed that Sytch offered to move in with him, claiming she could take care of him and promising to be a “good girlfriend.”

Ross recounted the details of her proposal, stating:

“Tammy said she could cook, take care of me in the bedroom, and that we’d have a great time together. She offered to move in with me in Oklahoma at one point, saying she’d make life better. I thought about it for all of ten seconds before deciding, ‘No way in hell.’”

Ross reflected on the challenges Sytch has faced over the years, noting her personal struggles and their impact on her life and relationships. Despite his grief and loneliness after his wife’s passing, Ross firmly rejected the idea, explaining:

“I might have been naive, lonely, and heartbroken at the time, but I wasn’t going to bring that kind of drama into my life. A piece of ass isn’t worth the trouble. I’m sure glad I dodged that bullet.”

Ross also clarified that he and Sytch had never had a romantic or sexual relationship prior to her proposition, which he described as entirely out of the blue. Despite the unexpected nature of her offer, Ross said he stood by his decision and was relieved he didn’t entertain the idea further.