Jim Ross Reveals The Most “Valuable Female” Wrestler He Ever Hired With WWE

Jim Ross recently spoke about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed who he believes is the most valuable female he ever signed during his time with WWE as the Head of Talent Relations in the 90s. He named Jackie Moore.

“I never hired a more valuable female than Jackie Moore, ever,” Ross said. “Jackie was never late. Jackie was a professional, she could wrestle anybody of any gender that you wanted to book her with, and she would go out there and work snug, fundamentally sound. She was a big difference-maker.

“I’m glad she’s in the Hall of Fame and I despise the fact that people say ‘She was in the Hall of Fame because they had to induct a female, and as a black female is even better.’ That’s bulls**t. She got in the Hall of Fame because of all of her years of service to the wrestling business, and how much her contributions were, and how we perceived her contributions. That’s how I looked at it.”