Jim Ross Reveals Two Big AEW Shows He Is Scheduled To Work

Fans will be seeing a little more of Jim Ross than normal on AEW in the near future.

“Good Ol’ J.R.” revealed on the latest installment of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast that he is scheduled to work the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show on September 25 in Queens, N.Y., as well as the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 show on October 12 in Seattle, WA.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics.

On returning to do commentary at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on 9/25: “I was told yesterday I’m doing the Arthur Ashe event, which will always be fun. It’s a unique setting, unique surroundings, so I’m looking forward to that. Loaded card as you can see there, a lot of talent on this card.”

On returning to do commentary at AEW Wrestle Dream on 10/12: “So I’ll be going to New York for that show. I’m not sure how much I’m doing, but I think I’m doing more than normal. Then I’m going to go to Seattle and call the pay-per-view. I think my schedule is getting more aggressive and I’m being used more, but I’m excited for it.”

