Jim Ross Reveals What He Told Dixie and Bob Carter He Needed If He Joined TNA

During a recent interview with The Roman Show, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on meeting with Dixie Carter and Bob Carter about possibly joining TNA Wrestling back in the day, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On if he ever had any meetings with TNA about joining: “I had a meeting with Dixie Carter and her family, had a great time interacting with her father Bob, they flew me from here in Norman down to their ranch in North Texas, that was on Easter weekend, by the way, several years ago.”

On how he wanted full control over the talent roster and TNA wasn’t ready to make that change: “They weren’t ready to make the change that I felt like I needed to have to be comfortable. If I was going to report to anybody, it was going to be to one person and that would be to Dixie. But I had to have control over the talent roster and the talent pay and I needed, like Bill Parcels said one time, if you expect me to cook the meals, you gotta let me buy some of the groceries, and I needed to buy the groceries. And Bob Carter understood that and I think probably would have gone for it because it was a logical idea, I said I need this autonomy to rebuild your brand, to make you some money, and guess what, if I don’t do what I’m telling you I’m going to do, you can fire my ass.”

On how he and Dixie are still friends today: “Nothing serious other than that one meeting and Dixie and I have been friends since.”