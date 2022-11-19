Jim Ross Reveals Which Star He Believes WWE Didn’t Book Properly

Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During the podcast, he expressed his belief that WWE never booked The Big Show (Paul Wight) properly during his time with the company. Ross believes they could have done a better job portraying his character.

“You can’t overexpose an attraction because guess what? They cease being an attraction. They’re not new, they’re not fresh, they’re not different, they’re not eye-opening (…) I just think that Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents, on that level, that we ever had.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: