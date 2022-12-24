Jim Ross Reveals Which Top WWE Star Had “Great Influence” Over Goldberg

Jim Ross discussed the top WWE star who had a “great influence” on Goldberg’s decision to join WWE for his initial run in the company in 2003 on his Grilling JR podcast, and that was The Rock, who was Goldberg’s first opponent in WWE at Backlash.

“Yeah, Rock had a great influence and impact in that whole negotiation, because he was a top guy. He was The Rock, and anytime you can get, you know, anytime you can get the top guy to vouch for you and want to work with you at the biggest event of the year? How could it not make you feel pretty good?”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: