Jim Ross Reveals Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event

Jim Ross discussed the main event of WrestleMania 2000 on the latest edition of Grilling JR. Chris Jericho was supposed to be featured in this contest, which ended up being The Rock vs. Triple H vs. The Big Show vs. Mick Foley.

Here is what he had to say:

“The Jericho thing, obviously, and it shows you a lack of foresight and vision that somebody thought that Jericho was going to be overbooked to be in that match, he didn’t deserve it, he didn’t have the clout, he didn’t have the star power, whatever. It was ridiculous.”

“Here’s the deal. Hate to harp on this shit. Hunter’s 6’3″, 6’4″, Big Show’s 7’0″, Rock’s 6’4″, Foley’s 6’3″ or 6’4″, then you put Jericho at under six feet, in that mix, and from the eye test, then it doesn’t all look right, it’s going to expose Chris for being smaller than he actually is. So stupid.”