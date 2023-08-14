Jim Ross Says AEW Collision Has A “Good Atmosphere” Backstage And “A Lot Calmer” Than Dynamite

AEW personality and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the backstage atmosphere at AEW Collision:

“The atmosphere at Collision, in my opinion, is entirely different than the mindset and the atmosphere at Dynamite. There’s less people, less crew, less talents, so it’s a lot calmer; I think the talents have more time to work their matches out. It’s just a different atmosphere, is what I’m trying to say, and it’s a good atmosphere. Always fun, good seeing the talents. We got a good crew going.”

“I think Punk and Tony Khan pretty much put that roster together and I like it. That’s good talents. They’re motivated. They like the ownership of that show and the fact that they can make a difference and I think that’s cool. All good, man. It’s all good. I’m looking to it. I enjoy being around the talent.”

Willow Nightingale has also praised the backstage atmosphere at Collision as she described it as being “relaxed” and “chilled.”

